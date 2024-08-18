XOXO, Jessica Szohr is officially a married woman.

Szohr, 39, married Brad Richardson, also 39, earlier this month, a source confirms to Us Weekly. Actress Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) was her maid of honor. Us has reached out to Szohr’s rep for comment.

The actress, who played Vanessa on the hit CW series Gossip Girl, shared photos via Instagram Story that seemed to be from her wedding celebrations. “Tying the knot,” she captioned a black-and-white snap with several friends, including former GG costar Chace Crawford.

Szohr and Richardson went public with their relationship in March 2019, one month after Us Weekly broke the news that they had been seeing each other. Before his 2022 retirement, Richardson, a Canada native, played hockey for the Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings (with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2012), Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators.

In September 2020, Szohr revealed she was expecting her first child with the retired athlete. The pair welcomed their daughter, Bowie Wila in January 2022. Bowie is the couple’s first child together, Richardson also shares a daughter with ex-wife Lauren Hunt.

“Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new direction to our journey on 1-11-21,” Szohr captioned a black-and-white photo of her baby girl’s hand in a post announcing their newborn’s arrival.

Of her daughter’s birth, the new mom added, “This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

Szohr announced her engagement a year later in May 2022 via Instagram. The mom-of-one posted a picture of herself wearing her dazzling new ring next to her fiancé and captioned the back-and-white image: “I said yes!”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

Szohr previously dated her former Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick from 2008 to 2010, as well as Aaron Rodgers. She and the NFL star, 36, briefly dated in 2011 before reuniting three years later. After their split, the Shameless alum was in a relationship with New York Jets player Scotty McKnight from 2015 to 2018.

As for Richardson, the athlete and Hunt tied the knot in 2014 and split after four years of marriage.

Reporting by Travis Cronin