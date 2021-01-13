XOXO! Jessica Szohr gave birth to her and Brad Richardson’s first child together on Monday, January 11.

“Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey,” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 13. “Bowie Ella Richardson. This journey with Brad and [his daughter], Lexi, has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

Szohr revealed her pregnancy news in September. “Full of joy!” the actress captioned her baby bump debut. The professional ice hockey player, also 35, leaned down to kiss Szohr’s baby bump in the sweet Instagram shot.

“Yay!!!! Congratulations momma!!!” Vampire Diaries alum Candice King captioned on the reveal, while Nina Dobrev wrote, “The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’).”

The Wisconsin native had hinted at her news in an Instagram Story post hours earlier, writing, “Let life surprise you!” She also played a clip from Leon Bridges’ “Beyond” with the lyrics: “I’m scared to death that she might be it / That the love is real, that the show might fit.”

The following week, Szohr wrote that she’d been “reflecting a lot” on her social media followers’ kind words. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she wrote in October. “We are over the moon excited to meet our little bundle of joy!”

The Orville star and Richardson went public with their romance in March 2019, one month after Us Weekly broke the news that they’d been seeing each other.

Szohr previously dated her former Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick from 2008 to 2010 as well as Aaron Rodgers. She and the NFL star, 36, briefly dated in 2011 before reuniting three years later. After their split, the Shameless alum was in a relationship with Scotty McKnight from 2015 to 2018.

As for Richardson, the athlete was previously married to Lauren Hunt. He and his ex tied the knot in 2014 and share a daughter.

When fellow Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ first child in 2015, Szohr “sent her love” to the Shallows star, 33.

“I have seen pictures. And of course, I didn’t expect anything else — beautiful!” Szohr exclusively told Us at the time. “Blake has a very motherly tone to her. Even when we were on set. She’s gonna be a great mom. I have no doubt.”