The sexual assault case against Ed Westwick is being reviewed by the L.A. District Attorney’s office.

A spokesperson for the D.A.’s office confirmed to Us Weekly that the case was submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, March 20, and is currently under review.

As previously reported, the LAPD was investigating a claim made by actress Kristina Cohen in November last year that the Gossip Girl star held her down and raped her in 2014 during a visit to his home.

Westwick, 30, previously denied the allegation, tweeting, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Two other women subsequently came forward to make similar allegations against the British actor, with actress Aurelie Wynn taking to Facebook to detail a similar incident in 2014, while Rachel Eck told Buzzfeed on November 14 that he had groped her breasts and pushed her up against a wall after she and her ex-boyfriend visited Westwick at a villa at the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood that same year.

The actor, who was fired from the BBC’s Ordeal by Innocence after the allegations surfaced, tweeted at the time that the additional allegations were untrue.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

