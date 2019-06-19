Jessica Serfaty has found her happily ever after! The model announced the news of her engagement to fiancé Kaan Gunay on Wednesday, June 19, just nine months after she split from Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick.

“WE’RE ENGAGED!! 💍@kaangunayofficial We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while. I won’t tell you guys when or where just yet,” Serfaty, 28, captioned a series of Instagram pictures that show her and her beau smiling, and a close-up look at her pear-shaped, emerald engagement ring. “It was while we were out of the country.. Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritius, Dubai, Istanbul, Mexico, Paris.. Take a guess. 😆My forever man, I love you so much it hurts.”

The Firefly CEO also gushed over the Arkansas native in a post on his page. “SHE SAID YES!! We’re engaged! I love you @jessicamichel,” Gunay wrote. “Thank you for making me a better man every day. Thank you for making life SO BEAUTIFUL. I couldn’t feel luckier and happier to be your partner. I can’t wait to spend eternity together!!! I LOVE YOU!!!”

Serfaty — who is the mom of a young son from a previous relationship — took to the comments section of her future spouses post to share more of her excitement. “You enhance every part of my life. My days are enriched. My mornings.. I’m a better mother, sister and friend because of you. (They tell me 😉😘) I love you Kaan,” she wrote.

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant and the Wicked City star, 31, split in September 2018. Serfaty stood by Westwick’s side following accusations of sexual assault against him from actress Kristina Cohen in November 2017.

Later that month, two other women, Aurélie Wynn and Rachel Eck came forward with their own accusations against the U.K.-born actor. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2018 that Westwick would not be charged with rape.

In documents from the Los Angeles County District Attorney obtained by Us at the time, prosecutors declined the first two charges of sexual assault made against Westwick due to insufficient evidence in both cases. The investigating officer in the case was “unsuccessful in contacting” the alleged third victim for a follow-up investigation and pre-filing interview, according to the documents. Therefore, the prosecution was declined “due to unavailability of the victim.”

Serfaty took to Instagram after her then-boyfriend’s charges were dropped to share her thoughts. “Very happy for this man,” she wrote alongside two pictures of the pair. “After everything, justice was served.”

