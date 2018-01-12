Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Jessica Serfaty are still going strong amid the sexual assault allegations made against him in November. A source told Us Weekly that the couple enjoyed a dinner date together on Thursday, January 11, at Katsuya in Hollywood.

“Ed was wearing a suit and a tan coat and Jessica had a cool outfit on,” the eyewitness tells Us. “They were sitting at a table by the bar and were totally in their own world kissing, touching and giggling while eating sushi.”

The insider added: “No one really bothered them and they just seemed super into each other and looked like they didn’t have a care in the world. They were just enjoying the night!”

As previously reported, actress Kristina Cohen alleged that the actor raped her three years ago in a Facebook post on November 6. She later filed a police report against him with the Los Angeles Police Department. Westwick, 30, responded to the allegations the next day via Instagram, saying: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Serfaty, 26, appeared to defend her boyfriend on social media. The following day, she tweeted: “I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind, gentle soul. Bless.”

On November 8, actress Aurélie Wynn detailed an alleged encounter she had with the actor in 2014 in a Facebook post. “I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” she wrote. “I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out.”

Westwick also denied those claims via Instagram on November 9. “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.” A week later, a third woman named Rachel Eck came forward in an interview with Buzzfeed to accuse the actor of sexually assaulting her the night before the 2014 Academy Awards.

Before his sexual assault scandal broke, a source revealed to US Weekly in November that the Gossip Girl alum was getting ready to pop the question. “Ed and his girlfriend, Jessica, were looking at engagement rings two weeks ago,” the source said.

The actor and the former America’s Next Top Model contestant went public with their romance in May 2017. She shared an Instagram photo of them kissing at the time, writing: “Well… it’s official. I’m swoon.”

The model was previously married to property manager Ididia Serfaty from 2008 to 2013, and they share 9-year-old son Roman. She was also briefly linked to former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

