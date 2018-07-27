Ed Westwick will not face rape charges, Us Weekly can confirm.

In documents from the Los Angeles County District Attorney obtained by Us on Friday, July 27, prosecutors declined the first two charges of sexual assault made against him due to insufficient evidence in the cases

The document noted that the investigating officer was “unsuccessful in contacting” the third victim multiple times for a follow-up investigation and pre-filing interview, therefore, the prosecution was declined “due to unavailability of the victim.”

Following the news, the 31-year-old Gossip Girl alum’s attorney, Blair Berk, spoke out in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The evidence demonstrated from the start that each of the allegations made by the three women would be proven untrue. It is only a shame there are those who so publicly prejudged this case and that it took this long for Ed to be fully cleared,” Beck told Us on Friday. “I hope that those who made such quick judgments not knowing anything about the abundant evidence of innocence in this case will hesitate next time before they so swiftly condemn without investigating the truth.”

Westwick’s girlfriend, Jessica Serfaty, also shared her thoughts in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Very happy for this man,” the 27-year-old model wrote alongside two pics of her beau. “After everything, justice was served.”

As previously reported, Westwick was first accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen in November 2017. The British actor defended himself in a since-deleted Twitter post.

“I do not know this woman,” he wrote. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Following Cohen’s claims, two other women — Aurélie Wynn and Rachel Eck — came forward with their own accusations later that month.

A fourth accuser named Haley Freedman went public in March 2018 to accuse Westwick of sexual assault. “I can confirm Haley filed a police report on Wednesday, regarding allegations that Ed Westwick raped her,” a rep for Freedman told Us at the time. “She will be meeting with the district attorney next week.”

Westwick denied claims from the first three women on social media, but later deleted any posts regarding the allegations as the cases were referred to the D.A. “It has come to the attention of investigators that Mr. Westwick has removed denials about alleged rapes of the victims in this investigation from his social media accounts that he had posted last November,” a law enforcement source told Us in March, though a source close to the actor later told Us the reason why.

“It’s his lawyer’s policy for people to not use social media,” the insider explained.

Westwick was fired from the BBC miniseries Ordeal by Innocence in January after the sexual misconduct allegations arose.

