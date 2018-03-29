A fourth women, whose name is Haley Freedman, has come forward to accuse Ed Westwick of sexual assault, and Us Weekly can confirm that she has filed a police report against the Gossip Girl alum.

“I can confirm Haley filed a police report on Wednesday, regarding allegations that Ed Westwick raped her,” a rep for Freedman said. “She will be meeting with the district attorney next week.”

As previously reported, Westwick was first accused of rape in November by actress Kristina Cohen. He denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted her at his apartment three years prior via Twitter. “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” the 30-year-old actor tweeted at the time.

Aurélie Wynn and Rachel Eck, a former actress and former executive assistant, respectively, came forward with their own accusations later that month.

A source close to Freedman’s situation told Us Weekly that she “came prepared with evidence including personal medication information from her doctors to back up her claims against Ed Westwick.”

“The police report will remain confidential since there is private medical information that Haley handed over,” the source added. “Haley plans on meeting with prosecutors next week and is fully cooperating with authorities.”

Westwick had previously denied the allegations made against him by the first three women, but later deleted all of his posts about the situation. “It has come to the attention of investigators that Mr. Westwick has removed denials about alleged rapes of the victims in this investigation from his social media accounts that he had posted last November,” a law enforcement source told Us Weekly on March 25.

A source close to Westwick revealed to Us that, “It’s his lawyer’s policy for people to not use social media.” Westwick is currently being represented by Blair Berk.

Us Weekly reached out to Westwick’s rep for comment.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!