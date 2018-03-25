Ed Westwick has deleted statements he posted on social media denying sexual assault allegations made against him.

“It has come to the attention of investigators that Mr. Westwick has removed denials about alleged rapes of the victims in this investigation from his social media accounts that he had posted last November,” a law enforcement source tells Us Weekly. It’s not clear when the English actor wiped his posts but the news comes four days after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed that his case was under review.

Us has also learned that Westwick has hired a high-profile L.A.-based female criminal lawyer to represent him. A source close to Westwick tells Us, “It’s his lawyer’s policy for people to not use social media.”

As previously reported, the Gossip Girl alum, 30, has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women — allegations he denied at the time on Twitter. Kristen Cohen alleged in November 2017 that Westwick raped her after a producer introduced her to the actor in 2014. Westwick wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Actress Aurelie Wynn later detailed a similar 2014 incident on Facebook, claiming the Wicked City actor pushed her face down and assaulted her. Another woman, Rachel Eck subsequently told Buzzfeed that the actor had aggressively groped her.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet in response to Wynn and Eck’s claims. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

In light of the allegations, Westwick was fired from BBC’s Ordeal by Innocence.

With reporting by Jen Heger

