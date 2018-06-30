Eddie Cibrian, who stars as a private investigator in ABC’s Take Two, uncovers some truths for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the actor.

1. I’m not a big fan of cilantro.

2. I’m currently reading Quantum Warrior [by John Kehoe], which is blowing my mind because I’m realizing the universe operates in a quantum dynamic.

3. I was valedictorian in junior high. I just loved school, and worked hard. The valedictorian speech was the very first speech I ever gave and I was incredibly nervous.

4. I’m addicted to Perfect Bars, especially the peanut butter flavor.

5. I did a survival training course a few years back.

6. I have a noncommercial Class B license to drive our 45-foot RV.

7. One of my favorite things to do is watch my wife [LeAnn Rimes, 35] perform live. I don’t really have a favorite song. I love all the songs she sings. She could sing the phone book and I’d love it.

8. I love photography and taking pictures of nature, people, everything.

9. I have aspirations to direct one day.

10. I have a large tequila collection. One of my favorites to collect is Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia. Every year they release a new bottle with a hand-painted wooden box from a different Mexican artist.

11. I’m in a motorcycle club. It’s made up of mostly law enforcement and retired law enforcement friends.

12. I was in a boy band in my 20s. It was called 3Deep.

13. Vancouver, where we film Take Two, has quickly become one of my favorite cities in the world.

14. I secretly want to be a cowboy.

15. I have two or three Altoids before every take in a scene.

16. I’m super affectionate with my wife and children [Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, with ex-wife Brandi Glanville].

17. I’m learning how to do a handstand.

18. I have a couple of Ford Broncos, a 1968 and a 1994. And hopefully the 2020 one when it comes out.

19. I’m currently teaching my 15-year-old son how to drive. God help me!

20. I have a great eye for interior design.

21. I’ve been camping since I was a kid. Now I take LeAnn and the boys and we go to the desert and ride dirt bikes, to the Colorado River or sometimes to the beach.

22. I’m dying to go on a safari.

23. I have a bit of an obsession with SoulCycle.

24. I can fix just about anything around the house.

25. I just started meditating. LeAnn got me into it.

