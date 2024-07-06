When Eddie Murphy dies, the comedian and actor will be celebrated for his decades-long career – but fans wishing to pay their respects in person will be out of luck.

“I’m never having a funeral,” he told Fox 5 DC. “I mean, I’m going to die like everyone else but they [my family] know, no funeral … Just let me go out quietly.”

The morbid conversation came up while Murphy was discussing the legacy of one of his most iconic characters: Axel Foley. McCarthy had asked Murphy about the 40th anniversary of Beverly Hills Cop and the film’s iconic theme song, “Axel F.”

“It’s fly to have some theme music that you could play and you’d know I’m coming out,” Murphy said. “That’s fly, got the theme music [like] James Bond, Indiana Jones.”

Murphy, 63, made it clear he considers the fast-talking cop to be an important part of his legacy.

“Over the years, people would ask, ‘You ever think about playing the Black James Bond?’ I was like, ‘I don’t have to. I got Axel Foley. I have a character already,’” he said. “You could literally play that one day when I pass on 50 years from now and people would smile at my funeral.”

He mimed a memorial where pallbearers and grave diggers put Murphy in his final resting place to the instantly recognizable synth line.”That’s just a joke because I’m never having a funeral,” the actor explained.

Murphy has been making the interview rounds to promote the latest story from the world of Axel Foley. Netflix released Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Wednesday, July 3. The first new Beverly Hills Cop movie in 30 years has been in development since the mid-1990s and follows Foley as he attempts to unravel a plot that threatens his daughter and former partner. Judge Reinhold and Bronson Pinchot returned to reprise their roles in the series while Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon joined the film as new characters.

Bacon, 65, called the ability to work with Murphy a “bucket list thing” and called Murphy “one of our greatest actors ever.”

“Eddie is somebody who is very relaxed and loose and present actor. He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising,” Bacon shared with People earlier this month. “But when he improvises, there’s improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh. I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he’s still hilarious. To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me.”