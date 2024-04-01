Although several stars love sharing their lives on social media, some celebrities have chosen to avoid the apps for their own personal reasons.

Keira Knightley doesn’t have any social media accounts anymore, because she wants to keep her private life to herself.

“I had an account for about five seconds. I watched it accumulate, like, 100 followers in three seconds and I got so freaked out that I turned it off straight away,” she told The Irish Times in a September 2019 interview, adding that she doesn’t have “very much” that she wants to share. “I have a child and another one on the way, and I want their privacy to be safe and sacred until they are old enough to choose what they want to do with their lives.”

Emily Blunt has chosen to stay off social media because of her career as an actress – and maintain who she is outside of the spotlight.

“I also feel like my job is to persuade people that I’m somebody else so if I reveal too much, then I’m doing my job a disservice, in a way,” she explained to Vulture in December 2015, noting that she also wants to stay offline to have a “balance” between her normal life and acting. “I really am in love with this job, but I’m also in love with my life outside of it. One of them very much feeds the other.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars who choose to stay off social media:

Keira Knightley

Knightley admitted that she had an account “for about five seconds” and got “so freaked out” that she deleted it right away. She now chooses to keep her life outside of social media to protect her children.

“Also I am rubbish at taking pictures, so my Instagram feed or whatever would be an embarrassment,” she joked to The Irish Times in a September 2019 interview.

Rachel McAdams

“I listen to the news on the radio. I don’t have television and I am really bad at e-mail,” she told People in a 2009 interview. “It was only recently that I heard about Twitter for the first time, and it’s all I’ve heard about since. I’m really ignorant.”

Sandra Bullock

In March 2022, Bullock joked that she wasn’t on social media because of her film The Net, which follows a computer programmer who stumbles upon government secrets and finds herself on the run from an unknown enemy. “I learned a lot,” she quipped during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show at the time. “We met real hackers and I remember people going, ‘Does that exist? Do you think we could actually order a pizza from your computer?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

“We don’t dive into that world [of social media]; we don’t have Instagram or Facebook,” Ashley shared in a March 2017 interview with Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in 2017. “We’ve stayed quite sheltered in that sense.”

Scarlett Johansson

“My ego is too fragile. My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower,” Johansson shared on an April 2023 episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, adding that she has “enough anxiety” in her life without social media. “I had Instagram once for three days and when I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine. … I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person’s life. I was like, I can’t do this.”

Emily Blunt

“I’m like a dinosaur with [social media], No. 1. But it’s also not really an organic sort of fit for me,” she told Vulture in a December 2015 interview. “I can barely remember to text people back!”

Emma Stone

“I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me,” Stone said in an August 2018 interview with Elle. “If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.”

Kristen Stewart

“I’m not totally engaged socially. But I feel like I’m not hiding,” Stewart told reporters during the Venice Film Festival in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t have social media but there is an interaction that I acknowledge and at times I covet.”

Kate Winslet

“[My husband Ned Rocknroll and I] are not strict, but you have to have rules I think and we certainly have those,” Winslet told Newsbeat in an October 2015 interview. “We don’t have any social media, nothing like that. We’re not a big devices-up household.”

George and Amal Clooney

“Just because, I like to have a drink at night,” George said in a 2014 interview with Variety. “I could easily say something stupid, and I also don’t think you need to be that available. I don’t see Matt Damon or Brad Pitt or myself wanting to get our thoughts out in a 140-character-thing at 3 in the morning.”

George’s wife, Amal, is also not on any social media platform.

Mila Kunis

“[Social media] took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just a fun game to play,” Kunis shared in a July 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan while explaining why she’s not on social media.

Daniel Radcliffe

“I would love to say there’s some sort of intellectual, well-thought-out reason for [not joining social media] because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories of like, ‘Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter,’” he said on an episode of First We Feasts’ Hot Ones in December 2020. He added that despite not subscribing to any platform, he has used them to “look up comments about [himself] on the internet].”

Radcliffe noted that his past behavior was an “insane” thing to do and that Twitter feels “like an extension of that.”

“Unless I’m going to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do,” he explained. “Other than that, I don’t honestly think I’m mentally strong enough, but right now I think I’m all right with that.”

Tina Fey

“There’s just not enough hours in the day for it really,” Fey told Entertainment Tonight in a December 2015 interview alongside friend Amy Poehler. “We both work a lot. And if we have time that we’re not working, we want to be with our kids. I’m not going to be curating what my meal looked like for Instagram or something.

Fey also joked that she’s just waiting to join social media until she can “show [her] nipples.”

“If I can’t show my nipples, I don’t want any part of it,” she shared at the time.

Cate Blanchett

“I cannot for the life of me work out why adults are participating in that s–t,” Blanchett said in an October 2015 interview with Yahoo! Life. “The thing is, even on the news people refer to a tweet, so you’re still hearing about it. It’s enough of my day going through emails. … I probably do miss out on a lot of stuff – I probably go to less parties than I would like.”

Chris Pine

“I have no interest in [social media],” Pine said in a January 2014 interview with USA Today. “With Facebook and Twitter everyone wants to publicize their innermost truths. In 2014, we are seeing the true dissolution of public and private. Privacy is not guaranteed, is not as respected, cherished or desired as it once was.”

Saoirse Ronan

In a February 2018 interview with The Wrap, Ronan admitted she had Twitter for a little bit but deleted it because it was “too much work” and “too stressful.”

“I’ve developed a kind of distant relationship with my phone and technology over the last couple of years,” she explained to the outlet. “I get why musicians do it, and journalists or people in the public eye but acting is a different thing ‘cause you’re not yourself when you’re working. I’m not me in anything that anyone sees me in. So for me then to get on Twitter and go, ‘Oh, I’ve had a terrible day’ or ‘God, I’ve got such a headache,’ I just don’t think people need to see that.”

Ronan added that self-promotion has also made her feel “really uncomfortable.”

Alicia Vikander

Vikander deleted Instagram after just one month after realizing she couldn’t find any “joy” in it.

“I realized early on that social media was not good for me. I personally didn’t find the joy in it,” she explained to Harper’s Bazaar in a March 2019 interview, adding that she finds self-confidence outside of online “likes.”

Colin Firth

“My impulse is not to broadcast myself when I’m off the clock. I think when I go home, I don’t want to send more images out there,” he said in a CineSeries interview in March 2018.

Brad Pitt

“Never gonna happen,” Pitt shared with reporters at the 2019 premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “Well, I never say never. Life’s pretty good without it. I don’t see the point.”

Olivia Colman

“I refuse to be [on social media] I don’t want to know what people think of me who don’t know me and have never met me. Unless it’s nice,” she told ABC RN’s The Screen Show in a March 2024 interview. “But I think, unfortunately, you never remember the nice bits. I know myself; I’m not thick-skinned enough. If I had been part of social media, I think I would have retired from this job years ago.”

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

“I’m not very technologically savvy,” Weisz shared with PORTER in an April 2023 interview, adding that she chooses to keep her private life quiet. “I suppose, for me, the words ‘private life’ mean just that: that you have a private life, which is the real-life stuff. And then there’s the fantasy stuff.”

Weisz’s husband, Craig, also doesn’t have an online presence.

“Probably one of the reasons I stay off social media is I would say things that I would regret and I don’t want to do that,” Craig said in a December 2022 interview with Sky News.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen got off social media in the summer of 2020 after users bullied her for not posting a tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his death.

“It’s not even like I was really paying attention to comments or anything. I just felt weird how it organized my brain,” she said in an interview with Glamour UK in April 2021. “Like, if something happened in the world, I was like, ‘Oh, do I have to post about this?’”

Eddie Murphy

“I don’t need to be on social media interacting with the fans, tweeting that I just ate strawberries,” Murphy joked to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2016. “Nothing has me go, ‘Oh, yeah, get me on, too, I want to be on there with y’all! I just had strawberries too! I’m going to the store now! Look at this picture of this baby!’”