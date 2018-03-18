Their newest addition! Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed their second child together.

The pair announced their son’s arrival in the London Times: “On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris.”

The couple revealed in November 2017 that they were expecting baby No. 2. “Eddie and Hannah are delighted to confirm they are expecting a second child,” a spokesperson for the Oscar winner, 36, told Us Weekly at the time.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star opened up about preparing to welcome his second child during his visit to Live With Kelly and Ryan in February. “We don’t know [what we’re having] — we’re not going to find out,” he told the cohosts. “Last time we didn’t know either, and we did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on.”

The Les Miserables actor and the PR executive welcomed daughter Iris in June 2016. “We’ve just about got to that stage when we’re beginning to get sleep and remember what that word means,” the Golden Globe winner added. “Getting prepped to go back into the trenches.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in December 2014 that The Danish Girl actor and the businesswoman tied the knot in a private ceremony at Babington House in Somerset, England, less than one year after he proposed. The pair first stepped out together as a couple in January 2012.

