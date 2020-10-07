Brokenhearted. Eddie Van Halen‘s wife, Janie Liszewski, penned an emotional tribute to the late music legend one day after he died from throat cancer.

“My husband, my love, my Peep. My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness,” Liszewski, 50, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, alongside a photo of her feet next to her husband’s in the sand. “Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.”

The actress and former Van Halen publicist married the Netherlands native in June 2009, two years after his divorce from Valerie Bertinelli was finalized. As she mourned the loss of her soulmate, Liszewski shared her hopes for her future with the pair’s pup, Kody.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow,” she wrote. “Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

On Tuesday, October 6, Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed that his father had lost his longtime battle with cancer at age 65. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee previously fought tongue cancer in the early 2000s and had part of his tongue removed due to complications with the disease. In November 2019, it was reported that he was receiving treatment in Germany for another bout of the illness, this time located in his throat.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang, 29, shared in a statement via Twitter. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Bertinelli, 60, broke her silence on her ex-husband’s death hours later in a thoughtful statement of her own. The former couple wed in 1981 and welcomed Wolfgang 10 years later. In 2011, the Hot in Cleveland alum married Tom Vitale.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”