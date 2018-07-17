Not your typical divorce announcement! Director Eli Roth and actress Lorenza Izzo posted a statement announcing their split on Instagram on Monday, July 16, delivering the news in both English and Spanish and ending the statement with an explicit sentiment.

“It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple,” they wrote in the joint message. “We’ve had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends. We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our own separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can.”

Then came the zinger: “We wish to continue working together creatively and are ultimately separating so we don’t f—ing kill each other.”

The announcement puts an end to the couple’s marriage of nearly four years: Roth, now 46, and Izzo, now 28, tied the knot in her native Chile in November 2014. “There was a singer from Iceland, Brazilian dancers and a standee for My Big Fat Chilean Wedding that everyone posed with!” a wedding guest told Us Weekly at the time. “At midnight, roast lamb was served and people drank and danced until 4 A.M.”

Roth and Izzo also collaborated on several film and TV projects: He has directed her in the films The Green Inferno and Knock Knock and in the TV series Hemlock Grove. She’ll also appear in his forthcoming family film The House with a Clock In Its Walls, due for release in September.

