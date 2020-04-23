Star encounters can happen anytime, anywhere — even virtually. Elijah Wood made the most of one fan’s quarantine experience by joining her Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

“Guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out,” Jessica announced via Twitter on Thursday, April 23, adding several crying emojis. “This is the best day in quarantine yet.”

Wood, 39, was among those who DMed her about selling his turnips on her island, since her prices were prime. “Would love your Dodo Code to sell these turnips,” he messaged her.

What ensued was any fan’s dream. The actor arrived with warm tidings to his fellow players. “Long live Rian Johnson,” he wrote of the Last Jedi director, of whom many of the users were admirers. “Your island is beautiful.”

Wood later showed his courteous nature when he asked, “May I pick some fruit?”

The Lord of the Rings star even agreed to pose for screenshots in the game, as evidenced by tweets posted by Jessica and the other players.

Jessica relived the encounter shortly after. “I scrolled through my requested DMs and see Elijah Wood, my Rian Johnson-supporting king,” she told Nerdist. “So, of course, he gets put to the top of the priority list. I sent him my code and he pulled through. He explored my island, took pictures with us, and then the game disconnected. So I DMed him and he came back.”

Wood made headlines in February for chiming in on fan chatter about Star Wars. “Did you know?” a trivia account for the franchise tweeted at the time. “The Sith Eternal fleet seen in #StarWars:TheRiseofSkywalker was created by Sith cultists on Exegol, who indoctrinated Exegol’s population with Sith values and raised and trained their children to become officers, mechanics and soldiers for the Final Order.”

The Wilfred alum seemingly called out the film’s plot holes, replying: “No. How could we have known?”

Wood voiced Jace Rucklin on the Disney Channel animated series Star Wars Resistance.

The Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency alum no doubt has his hands full during quarantine. Us Weekly confirmed in February that he and Mette-Marie Kongsved quietly welcomed their first child together.

