Eliza Dushku just hit a major milestone in her sobriety and says she’s incredibly “grateful” to be at this point in her life. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 37, celebrated 10 years of sobriety on November 27 and marked the accomplishment with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Dushku shared a picture of the Roman number X on the social media site, along with the caption, “#grateful #sober #X yrs today. holy sh*t. #aa #twelvesteps #willingness a #sponsor #fellowship #service & asking for help #odaat saved my life. If you’re struggling w #alcohol &/or #drug #addiction, I promise, you don’t have to live that way anymore.”

The actress then encouraged fans to seek help if they are also struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and provided resources to do so.

“Reach out, your life is waiting for you: www.aa.org & www.na.orglife is waiting for you: www.aa.org & www.na.org,” she added.

Dushku secretly battled alcoholism and drug addiction for quite some time in her younger years, but didn’t reveal the information until she attended the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Manchester, New Hampshire, in March 2017.

“Something a lot of people don’t know about me is that I’m an alcoholic and I was a drug addict for a lot of years,” she told thousands of students in the crowd at the summit. “I’m always going to be that, but the difference between me and an alcoholic or a drug addict that still drinks and does drugs is that I’m sober. I don’t drink and I don’t do drugs anymore.”

The Bull star explained that she first tried marijuana when she was just 14 years old and her addiction spiraled from there. She ultimately came to the realization that she needed to get help when her brother told her she couldn’t be around her niece while under the influence.

“I remember my brother telling me he didn’t want me to be around my niece because he didn’t trust me,” Dushku recalled. “I’m a really good auntie today. But you know what? He was right. I’m a good person, but when I did drugs and I drank, I didn’t make good decisions. … All it takes is one bad decision. You don’t have to live like that.”

In addition to celebrating her sobriety, the Bring It On actress is still enjoying life as a newlywed, as she married businessman Peter Palandjian in August 2018.

