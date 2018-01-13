Joel Kramer, the stunt coordinator who Eliza Dushku accuses of molesting her when she was 12, denied the allegations in an interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, January 13.

As previously reported, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum claimed in a long Facebook post on Saturday, January 13, that Kramer, then 36, sexually assaulted her when she was working on the 1994 film True Lies, taking her to a hotel room, lying naked on top of her and rubbing himself on her.

“This is all vile lies,” Kramer, 60, told Us, denying that he was alone in a hotel room or taxi with her, as she alleged. “I never molested this young woman, ever. Who in their right mind would do that and then still work with someone another six months or seven months or however long we had left to work together, wouldn’t that be a little weird?”

Kramer, who most recently worked on Blade Runner 2049, also denied Dushku’s suggestion that he was responsible for broken ribs she suffered doing a stunt on the very same day that the claimed an adult female friend of her confronted him on the set.

“I talked to the stunt people on the [film] and asked did Eliza get hurt, because I don’t remember her getting hurt. When you harness someone you can get bumps and bruises, but I don’t remember her breaking any ribs and all of a sudden she is viciously attacking me,” he said. “We all treated Eliza like family. I just don’t get the vicious outright lies.”

“She is painting me out to be a monster which I am not,” he continued. “You can talk to the stunt committee, I am getting texts right now saying, ‘We know you and we know this is not you.’ I mean, I am getting hate emails, my agent is getting hate emails, then the trolls out there, who knows what people will do? I am sick to my stomach about it. This hurts that somebody would do that.”

Kramer told Us that a woman who worked with Dushku, 37, as a teacher or a manager on the set told him that the pre-teen was infatuated with him.

“She said, ‘Look, Eliza has a big crush on you, she is always asking me, ‘Oh, I bet Joel is dating all the women,’ ‘I bet Joel is screwing a lot of women,’ so I said then we have to be careful with this one,” he told Us. “At that age they are impressionable and my job as a stunt coordinator was to get Eliza to trust us, because she has to do stunts, she has to be in harnesses. Stunt doubles did all the big stunts, Eliza did close-ups on camera, we wanted her trust and we treated her like family. I just don’t know what is going through her mind.”

Kramer said he is now considering legal action.

“I probably have to. I am angry, I am just hurt,” he told Us. “This is just out of nowhere and she has put out what she is going to say, so it is a he said, she said.”

“My career is done,” he added. “She just ruined me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!