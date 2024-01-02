Bachelor in Paradise alum Eliza Isichei is moving on from her failed engagement to Aaron Bryant.

The Bachelor Nation alum appeared to soft launch her new relationship while recapping her 2023 in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 2. “A good one,” Isichei, 27, captioned the clip.

Near the end of the video, Isichei included a clip of herself looking in a mirror with a mystery man kissing her on the cheek.

“Did you just soft launch ? Lol,” one fan asked in the comments section. Another added, “I just knew she was gonna put her new man in this 😂.”

A third added, “Im happy to see you found happiness 💕Love this for you..🥂To a New Year🔥.”

While she didn’t respond to any questions about the apparent relationship, Isichei doubled down on the soft launch by sharing an Instagram Story of two coffees and a white heart emoji on Tuesday.

Isichei’s love life update comes nearly one month after she got engaged to Bryant, 30, during the BiP season 9 finale. Fans watched in December 2023 as Bryant got down on one knee and proposed to Isichei.

“You’re the most beautiful part of Paradise for me. I know I have these feelings for you because I pay attention to every little thing you do,” Bryant said. “We went through so much. Couples shouldn’t last that, honestly, but we found a way to choose each other and choose faith in one another. I’m so happy right now to be standing here with you and to talk about the future as well.”

At the end of the episode, however, it was revealed that Isichei and Bryant’s relationship had experienced “some speed bumps” since they left the beach. “They are actively working on their relationship and trying to figure things out,” their status update revealed.

Days after the finale aired, Bryant confirmed he and Isichei had called off their engagement. But Isichei has yet to address the breakup.

“I want to thank our family, friends and Bachelor Nation for all their support not just through the Paradise journey but after as well,” he shared via an Instagram Story. “Tricky emotions watching it all unfold but unfortunately me and @elizaisichei’s love story has come to an end. We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all 🖤.”

Wells Adams, the BiP bartender, told Us Weekly exclusively last month that of all three splits from the 2023 season, he was the most “shocked” about Isichei and Bryant calling it quits.

“They were so cute and perfect for one another that, like, we kind of stopped filming them because then once you get really, really comfortable with someone, you kind of get boring to watch,” he said. “I thought for sure that was gonna be the next wedding we did on the beach — 100 percent.”