Elizabeth Hurley is shutting down speculation that she’s who Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity to in his memoir, Spare.

Hurley, 58, was asked about the theory during the Wednesday, April 3, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when a fan referenced Harry, 39, detailing his sexual escapades with an “older” woman.

“That was ludicrous!” Hurley replied. “He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

She quipped, “It was like saying, ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen,” before insisting that she’s “never met” Harry.

The prince left no stone unturned in his 2023 book, divulging secrets about his frostbitten “todger,” recreational drug use and more. He wrote about the first time he had sex, calling it an “inglorious episode” with a woman he didn’t identify by name.

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze,” he recalled. “Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

When the book hit shelves, Harry’s more salacious stories were (unsurprisingly) what caused the most chatter.

“It’s a little embarrassing,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the interest in Harry’s virginity. “It just is what it is, and he figures this will all die down and go away soon enough.”

According to the insider, Harry “lost contact” with the woman after their hookup. “That wasn’t due to any ill feeling or excessive awkwardness, at least not as Harry sees it,” the source told Us. “They were just busy doing their own thing and lost touch as people tend to do, especially at that age.”

Hurley previously addressed rumors about having a fling with Harry in a December 2022 interview with The Times before Spare was officially released. “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” she said at the time.

She continued to deny the speculation when pressed further, saying, “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

While she may not be friendly with Harry, Hurley crossed paths with his wife, Meghan Markle, long before the couple’s 2018 royal wedding. “I met her once when we were both just actresses. I think before she probably met her future husband,” she exclusively told Us in October 2019. “She was fantastic. … I wish her nothing but luck.”

Harry and Meghan, 42, stepped down from their senior roles as working royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they’re raising son Archie, 4, and daughter Lili, 2.