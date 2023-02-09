Ready to move on. Prince Harry is hoping that chatter about his virginity loss won’t continue for much longer, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“It’s a little embarrassing,” the source says of the Duke of Sussex, 38. “It just is what it is, and he figures this will all die down and go away soon enough.”

The insider added that Harry “lost contact” with the woman he wrote about after their hookup. “That wasn’t due to any ill feeling or excessive awkwardness, at least not as Harry sees it,” the source explains. “They were just busy doing their own thing and lost touch as people tend to do, especially at that age.”

The Invictus Games founder told the story of his first time in his memoir, Spare, which hit shelves last month. Without naming names, he referred to the night he lost his virginity as an “inglorious episode with an older woman.”

He added: “She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

The U.K. native hasn’t identified his tryst partner, but earlier this month, a woman name Sasha Walpole claimed that she is the person he wrote about. “I don’t understand why he went into such detail,” Walpole, 40, said in an interview with The Sun published on Sunday, February 5. “He could have said that he lost his ­virginity and left it at that.”

Walpole went on to claim that the publication of Spare forced her to talk about the alleged fling with her family. “I thought we told Dad too but now I realize he hadn’t listened because he didn’t want to hear about what his teenage daughter was doing,” she told the outlet, alleging that she told her mother about the supposed hookup right after it happened.

Rupert Everett, meanwhile, claimed that the tale recounted in Spare isn’t what really went down. “By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is,” the My Policeman actor, 63, quipped to The Telegraph in an interview published on February 2. “And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

The Serpent Queen star didn’t identify the alleged mystery woman, but noted: “I’m just putting it out there that I know.”

For more on Harry’s reaction to the discussion surrounding Spare, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.