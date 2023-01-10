Choosing sides? Prince Harry didn’t hold back on any details in his debut memoir — but some readers aren’t so sure the bombshells should have been dropped.

Spare was already making headlines before it hit shelves on January 10. Early excerpts obtained by Us Weekly detailed Harry’s tense relationship with his brother, Prince William, even going so far as to recount an alleged physical fight the siblings had over Meghan Markle.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” the 38-year-old wrote. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry acknowledged that the Prince of Wales, 40, apologized after the incident — but it wasn’t the only time the duo got heated. Elsewhere in Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled an uncomfortable afternoon meeting with William and Princess Kate after he and Meghan, 41, exchanged vows in May 2018. The conversation began with “classic small talk” and ended in “shouting,” according to Harry.

Apart from discussing his estrangement from his family, the former military pilot peeled back the layers of his personal life. From past drug use to the first time had sex, the memoir put the prince in an entirely new light.

While recapping William’s April 2011 wedding to Kate, 40, Harry recalled he had some trouble with his “todger” after a trip to the North Pole. “Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis. Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t,” he wrote. “It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

Some fans of the Archewell cofounder praised his honesty, but others were less impressed. Bethenny Frankel accused Harry of oversharing, joking that Spare should instead be titled “Dirty Harry Laundry.”

“Are we going with Meghan to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next?” the Real Housewives of New York City alum — who has been known to “mention it all” on Bravo — said in a January 6 Instagram video. “Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William. … We get it. We got it. I mean, what else are we gonna do? Like, high colonics with the royals.”

Frankel asserted that she “will not pay the money” to own a copy of the tell-all, but she admitted that she couldn’t resist the drama. “Say more so I can say more. … Keep it going. I want to hear what’s going to happen next,” she joked.

Harry’s relatives, meanwhile, have kept quiet about his claims. “The Palace isn’t publicly commenting about Spare, but relationships between the royals and Harry have been torn to shreds,” a source exclusively told Us on January 8.

Scroll down to see how celebrities are weighing in on Harry’s Spare: