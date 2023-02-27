Honorable mention! Courteney Cox is finally weighing in on her unexpected inclusion in Prince Harry‘s bombshell book, Spare.

The Friends alum, 58, broke her silence during an interview with Variety published on Monday, February 27. “He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” she confirmed, noting that she recently saw Harry, 38, at a mutual friend’s birthday party. “I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it.”

When asked specifically about the prince’s psychedelic story, the actress teased, “I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

Harry got candid about his upbringing, royal exit and more in his debut memoir, which hit shelves in January. While reflecting on a visit to Los Angeles, the Duke of Sussex recalled being on drugs while staying at Cox’s house.

The self-proclaimed “Friends fanatic” was told by a pal that Cox was “traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place.” As a big fan of the ’90s sit-com, Harry found “the idea of crashing at Monica’s” both “highly appealing” and “amusing.”

When the Scream actress herself made an appearance, Harry was “very confused” and assumed that he and his friend would have to leave the house. However, Cox insisted that there was “plenty of room” for them all.

“I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler,” the Invictus Games founder wrote, referencing Matthew Perry‘s Friends character before revealing he had a crush on Cox. “I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

A house party broke out, and Harry found himself chatting with an unnamed actor who he identified in the book as Batman from the LEGO Movie. The Hollywood star “shared a big laugh” with the prince before heading to the kitchen to retrieve a soda. When the fridge opened, Harry spotted “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” that were up for grabs for the party guests.

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he wrote, describing the more bizarre side effects of his drug-induced trip — including a trash can transforming into a “head” in the bathroom. “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed.”

The Archewell cofounder’s memoir raised eyebrows upon its release, with several never-before-heard details even making headlines before the book became widely available. While many readers were delighted by the eye-opening revelations, some celebrities didn’t take well to Harry’s honesty.

“Is it too late to change the name of Harry’s book to Dirty Harry Laundry?” Bethenny Frankel quipped via Instagram last month, accusing Harry of oversharing. “I mean, if I had a nickel for every person who had thrown down with a family member, a brother. … Are we going with Meghan to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next?”

Members of the royal family, meanwhile, have yet to publicly address Spare‘s more salacious details. Behind palace walls, however, King Charles III and Prince William are in “constant talks” about how to deal with Harry’s media frenzy.

“It’s obviously business as usual as far as their royal duties go,” a source exclusively told Us after Spare was published. “There’s an acute awareness that Harry and Meghan [Markle] seem to be looking for a reaction.”