Party time! Prince Harry recalled a wild drug-induced trip he had while staying at Courteney Cox’s house — and how LEGO Batman started off the festivities.

The royal, 38, detailed his stay at the Friends alum’s Los Angeles pad in an excerpt from his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10. Harry explained that after partying at his friend Thomas’ girlfriend’s place, the group moved to Cox’s pad.

The prince was told that the Scream star was “traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place.” Harry, for his part, admitted that he was a “Friends fanatic,” so the “idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing. And amusing.”

When Cox, now 58, showed up Harry was “very confused” and nervous that he and his friend would have to leave. The Cougar Town alum, however, insisted that there was “plenty of room” for everyone to stay and a party broke out.

“I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler,” Harry wrote, before revealing he had a little crush on the actress. “I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

While the former military pilot didn’t answer his question, he did detail the wild party that ensued at Cox’s house. Harry recalled being “into my third or fourth tequila” when he spotted “Batman” from the LEGO Movie walking around.

“We shared a big laugh,” Harry wrote, noting that the LEGO actor, whom he didn’t identify by name, did his best Batman voice to say, “Hello, Harry,” before walking over to the fridge and grabbing a soda.

The Duke of Sussex explained that while the door was ajar he spotted “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates,” which were “for everybody” at the bash. “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he remembered.

Harry later described how the drugs affected his state of mind — revealing that he had a good high when he walked to the restroom a little while later.

The BetterUp CIO remembered seeing a trash can with a foot pedal while in the loo, which suddenly became a “head” as he stared at it. “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth,” he wrote. “A huge open grin. I laughed.”

After leaving the bathroom “giggling,” Harry decided to make himself another tequila and point his mate to the same restroom for his own drug-induced journey. Unfortunately, his pal thought his puffer jacket was a “dragon” and panicked while alone in the loo.

“My delightful trip had been his hell,” the former senior royal wrote. “How unfortunate. How interesting.”

In addition to sharing his L.A. party memory, the Archewell cofounder confirmed that he had tried cocaine. Harry previously denied using the drug during a 2012 Vegas party, but in the book he changed his tune.

“Of course … I had been doing cocaine around this time,” he wrote. “At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since.”

The duke added: “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.”

Spare will be released on Tuesday, January 10.