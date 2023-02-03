Spilling the tea? British actor Rupert Everett has weighed in on Prince Harry’s Spare claims about losing his virginity.

“By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is,” Everett, 63, quipped to the U.K.’s Telegraph in an interview published on Thursday, February 2. “And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

The My Policeman star did not reveal the mystery lady’s identity, but noted: “I’m just putting it out there that I know.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, for his part, has not publicly addressed Everett’s claims after previously detailing his past romantic trysts in Spare, which was published last month. In one passage, Harry referred to the night he lost his virginity as an “inglorious episode with an older woman.”

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace,” the Archewell cofounder — who married Meghan Markle, with whom he shares two children, in 2018 — wrote in his debut memoir. “Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

At the time of Spare’s publication, Harry declined to name the mystery horse enthusiast.

Everett, for his part, did not further specify how he knew the truth behind the military veteran’s first time or their relationship status. The My Best Friend’s Wedding actor, however, did have one particularly memorable “night out” with another royal: Princess Margaret, who was the younger sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I went to the theatre with her once in about 1986 and her lady-in-waiting as well,” Everett confessed during a May 2015 appearance on the Graham Norton Show. “I never got asked again, I must say, when she realized that there were two princesses there — and one of them was me.”

He added at the time: “She was great, she was kind of like the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland. She had huge black hair and the Hanoverian bosom and her dress rattled like castanets, I don’t know what was going on. … When we got in the car, she said, ‘You’ve got marvelous legs!’ And then she called me, ‘Leggy’ all the way [to the venue].”

The Countess of Snowden, who was Harry’s paternal great-aunt, died in 2002. Her cremated remains are buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, alongside the caskets for her parents — King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I — and her older sister. Her Majesty’s casket was later interned on the palace grounds in September 2022 following her death at the age of 96. She was buried beside husband Prince Philip, who died one year earlier at the age of 99.