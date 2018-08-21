Enjoying each other’s company! Rumored couple Elle Fanning and Max Minghella were once again spotted out enjoying a date together in London.

An onlooker tells Us Weekly that the 20-year-old Maleficent star and the 32-year-old Handmaids Tale actor “were holding hands” while browsing Harrods, a busy designer store in London, on Sunday, August 19.

“They seemed so relaxed and comfortable,” the onlooker adds. ”They were very low key and cozy with each other, and looking over for one another and chatting quietly to each other when they were together looking at stuff.”

This is the third time the two have been seen getting affectionate in recent months. Fanning and Minghella first sparked speculation of a romance on August 1, after photos posted by E! showed the actress fully embracing the actor while strolling the streets in London.

Earlier this summer, Fanning and Minghella were spotted were holding hands in Florence, Italy in July, an onlooker told Us at the time. The insider added that they “were knocking on someone’s apartment door waiting to be let in.”

Fanning is currently working alongside Minghella on an upcoming indie film titled Teen Spirit. The actress is starring as the movie’s lead — an aspiring pop star — while Minghella is directing the music drama.

Teen Spirit is set to be released on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

