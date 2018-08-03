Could it be the beginning of their very own love story? Elle Fanning and Max Minghella were spotted getting cozy on Wednesday, August 1, while strolling the streets in London.

The 20-year-old actress and the Handmaids Tale star, 32, sparked dating speculation after they were seen getting affectionate with one another. In pictures posted by E! News, Fanning had her arms wrapped around her rumored beau while the two appear to giggle together.

The blonde beauty smiled ear to ear while they walked side-by-side in the romantic city. Fanning looked adorable in a black dress, jacket and flat sandals carrying a bright blue Louis Vuitton purse. The actor, meanwhile, donned gray joggers, sneakers and a navy blue jacket.

Fanning and Minghella appeared to be more than friends, according to a source. “They were all over one another,” an insider told the outlet. “She kissed him on the neck as she draped her arms around him. They looked really happy together and laughed a lot as they took selfies with each other.”

The two are currently working together on the upcoming indie film Teen Spirit, which is set to be released in 2019. Minghella is directing while Fanning is starring as the movie’s lead.

Minghella previously dated House of Cards actress Kate Mara before calling it quits in August 2014. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the couple had ended their four-year relationship.

“Max and Kate have broken up and gotten back together a few times over the course of their relationship, but this one looks like it’s sticking,” an insider told Us at the time. “The relationship just ran its course.”

