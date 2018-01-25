Wild love! Elle King is celebrating her two-year anniversary with husband Andrew Ferguson following their reconciliation.

The musician shared a pic of cupcakes that featured the couple kissing in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 24. “2 yrs,” she wrote.

As previously reported, the 28-year-old revealed in May 2017 that she had secretly married — and split — from Ferguson. “It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend,” she wrote at the time. “As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves.”

2 yrs. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Jan 24, 2018 at 11:24am PST

Last month, however, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer revealed that they were giving their relationship another try.

“Goodbyes suck. Truth is, you can only postpone your flight so many times before you have to play a New Year’s Eve show. But sometimes goodbyes are a blessing. Like the big ass SMELL YA LATER I’m giving to 2017!” she captioned a pic of the pair. “I look forward to a new stage of my marriage in 2018. Not just forgiveness from each other, but moving the f—k on from it. Dearest friends and loved ones, sometimes you have to drop the f—king bullsh-t you’re so desperately hanging on to. Your grudges, your wounds and battle scars from childhood, your first, and very rough year of marriage, put on your big girl panties or big boy whitey tighties, or both, look at yourself, find YOUR OWN FAULTS. Stop pointing your finger…that’s just gonna make your hand tired after a while.”

King — the daughter of actor Rob Schneider — went on to explain that the past year tore her to “shreds” but that she didn’t want to carry around that heavy weight into the new, fresh year. She added: “You’re allowed to begin again. You’re allowed to be happy.”

