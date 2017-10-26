NEWS

Ellen DeGeneres Blasted for Sharing ‘Totally Unacceptable’ Katy Perry Photo

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash for tweeting a photo in honor of Katy Perry’s birthday that some social media users consider sexist. 

On Wednesday, October 25, the talk show host shared a 2013 photo in which she stands beside wife Portia de Rossi and Perry as the comedian stares at the “Roar” singer’s breasts.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry!” DeGeneres tweeted. “It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”

While “It’s time to bring out the big balloons” is a lyric from Perry’s 2013 hit “Birthday,” fans were quick to note that DeGeneres’ sharing the photo seemed like a double standard, and felt insensitive in light of the recent sexual harassment allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.

“WTF? Ellen Weinstein? @TheEllenShow totally unacceptable,” one user wrote. Another added: “I have lost respect for Ellen after seeing this. What a terrible example to set for so many young girls who look up to Ellen. Sad.”

DeGeneres had dedicated the opening monologue of her Thursday, October 19, show to discussing sexual misconduct. “This is not a male thing or a female thing. It is not a Hollywood thing or a political thing. This is a human thing,” she said at the time.“And it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world, and we are all the same.” 

“Part of the problem is that from a young age, girls are taught to stay quiet and be nice, and that boys are stronger and somehow we are less than,” the daytime host said. “That is why it is hard for us to speak out — and even when we do speak out, people don’t believe us. But there is power in numbers and good for us, good for everyone speaking out. I want to say thank you to everybody speaking out.”

See more reactions to DeGeneres’ tweet below:

