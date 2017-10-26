Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash for tweeting a photo in honor of Katy Perry’s birthday that some social media users consider sexist.

On Wednesday, October 25, the talk show host shared a 2013 photo in which she stands beside wife Portia de Rossi and Perry as the comedian stares at the “Roar” singer’s breasts.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry!” DeGeneres tweeted. “It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”

While “It’s time to bring out the big balloons” is a lyric from Perry’s 2013 hit “Birthday,” fans were quick to note that DeGeneres’ sharing the photo seemed like a double standard, and felt insensitive in light of the recent sexual harassment allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.

“WTF? Ellen Weinstein? @TheEllenShow totally unacceptable,” one user wrote. Another added: “I have lost respect for Ellen after seeing this. What a terrible example to set for so many young girls who look up to Ellen. Sad.”

DeGeneres had dedicated the opening monologue of her Thursday, October 19, show to discussing sexual misconduct. “This is not a male thing or a female thing. It is not a Hollywood thing or a political thing. This is a human thing,” she said at the time.“And it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world, and we are all the same.”

“Part of the problem is that from a young age, girls are taught to stay quiet and be nice, and that boys are stronger and somehow we are less than,” the daytime host said. “That is why it is hard for us to speak out — and even when we do speak out, people don’t believe us. But there is power in numbers and good for us, good for everyone speaking out. I want to say thank you to everybody speaking out.”

See more reactions to DeGeneres’ tweet below:

imagine the absolute uproar there would be if this tweet was from a man. Probably get dropped by the network. But no, all good "fun". — Pete Trujillo (@PeteTrujillo96) October 25, 2017

Not appropriate, regardless of gender. I'd be offended if this tweet was about me on my birthday. — Janet (@janetcwalsh1) October 25, 2017

Something that typically wouldn’t even catch my eye.. but I’m quite annoyed by the double standard. 💁🏻 https://t.co/ELZBLM89JH — LMaC (@LMac_1326) October 25, 2017

She’s obviously just having a laugh, but the issue is the double standard.

If a white, straight man did this, he’d be nailed to the wall. — 6old Digger☄️ (@6oldDigger) October 26, 2017

If a man did this, all hell would break loose. This is a f-ed up double standard…smh! #ellenweinstein — Rose R. (@Coqui873) October 25, 2017

People are over sensitive these days for good reason, but don’t EVER compare @TheEllenShow to Weinstein. Ever. — Lisa (@LRizz20) October 26, 2017

Come on Ellen….really it is not funny. If this were a man it would be an outrage. To me it is and it isn't funny. — M.A. Valentine (@Source9000) October 25, 2017

