



A sweet sidekick! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently rescued an adorable puppy and the talk show host can’t get enough of the furry, four-legged friend.

“I can’t even tell you how excited I am,” DeGeneres, 61, told her audience on Tuesday, September 17. “I want to tell you something exciting. So, we rescued a puppy. She’s brand new — that’s what puppy means — so we got her from a rescue place called Wagmor.”

The Finding Dory star then shared a photo of the brown, curly-haired canine posing perfectly for the camera. “She’s so cute,” DeGeneres gushed. “I can’t even take it!”

“She’s tiny. Her name is Mrs. Wallis Browning … she’s very adorable and pretty and precious” DeGeneres continued. “And she knows it. This [picture] was this morning of her looking in the mirror at herself.”

The comedian went on to joke that it’s been less than a week since the standard Poodle pup entered their lives, but she already has a camera full of photos of her. “I had to get another phone,” DeGeneres quipped. “Literally, I was picking up the phone to [document] everything she did.”

DeGeneres then gave a background on the 3-month-old puppy who was born into a home with “irresponsible people” who kept her “in a cage outside” in the desert. “So she was never able to run, she never had a toy, she never wagged her tail,” she explained before throwing in a funny message. “She never lived next door to Oprah. It’s all changed. It’s all different now.”

The Coneheads actress later shared videos of her and de Rossi’s other dogs meeting their new sister for the first time, and a clip of the puppy running and playing for the first time. DeGeneres concluded her monologue by encouraging her viewers to rescue animals instead of buying from a breeder.

The latest addition to DeGeneres and de Rossi’s brood comes less than a month after the couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years,” DeGeneres captioned a black-and-white wedding photo of her and the Australian model, 46, from their wedding day in 2008. “My favorite number with my favorite person.”

