



Women supporting women! Ellen Pompeo had some words for NBC amid Gabrielle Union’s drama with the network.

“It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it has not changed their practices or culture,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 50, tweeted on Thursday, November 28. “I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage.”

The Massachusetts native added, “This is a teaching moment. It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is. Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”

Pompeo went on to plug Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s Morning Show, urging women to watch the Apple TV Plus series instead of “wack jugglers and messy Simon Cowell.”

The Golden Globe nominee also praised her own show for the way it took control of “problems on the Grey’s set.” She explained, “Exec producers and the NETWORK @abc cared enough to help us make change. Support is crucial.”

Last week, news broke that Union, 47, and Julianne Hough, who joined America’s Got Talent ahead of season 14, would not return for the 15th. Following their exit, reports claimed that the L.A.’s Finest star was fired after speaking up about NBC’s alleged toxic culture.

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” NBC and production company Fremantle told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, November 26. “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

However, Pompeo wasn’t the only star to speak out in support of Union. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, tweeted on Wednesday, November 27.

“Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” the former NBA player, 37, wrote on Twitter. “So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

The athlete went on to write, “As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world.”

Union broke her silence that same day, tweeting how “humbled and thankful” she felt after receiving so much support. “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone … you got me up off the ground,” the We’re Going to Need More Wine author wrote on Twitter.

As for Hough, 31, she denied claims that her physical appearance was criticized in a Variety statement on Tuesday. “I had a wonderful time on America’s Got Talent. I loved working with the cast, crew and producers,” the dancer said. “I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC. … I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

