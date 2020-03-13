Meredith Grey gets it! Ellen Pompeo posted a message of gratitude to the doctors and nurses that are still at work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is my nurses and doctors and all the health-care workers appreciation post,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 50, said in an Instagram video on Friday, March 13. “Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

She continued: “So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock.”

Pompeo captioned her video, “With Love and gratitude,” adding a heart emoji and a prayer-hands emoji.

For 16 seasons of television, the actress has put herself in the shoes of the very health care providers she praised. She has played doctor Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy since March 2005.

Pompeo shows no signs of slowing down either. “It’s [a] pretty nice place to work,” she told TVLine in January 2019. “I like my situation here. As much as the idea of something new appeals to me … the truth is I have three kids. I don’t really want to travel and leave [them]. I don’t want to be a circus traveler and live in hotels. And the network and studio continue to incentivize me and just make me offers that I can’t refuse.”

Additionally, the drama keeps holding a special place in fans’ hearts. “I keep saying, ‘I’m ready to move on and I want to stop the show before the ratings go down,’ but the ratings never go down!’” she added. “They go down a little bit, but the fact that we are able to hold our [title as ABC’s No. 1 series] is kind of [incredible]. It’s very cool to have these kind of ratings and be on a hit network show in this [Peak TV] landscape.”

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Grey’s Anatomy suspended production “for at least two weeks” as of Thursday, March 12.