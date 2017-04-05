Ellie Goulding’s Cats Are Just Like Us!

Ellie Goulding is a proud cat lady. The singer, 30, has two fabulous little felines, who she posts about often on Twitter and Instagram. Watch the latest video in our monthly “Pets — They’re Just Like Us” series to see some of her cutest moments with the animals!

Goulding introduced her cats Lennon and Wallace in 2015. On October 23 of that year, she tweeted two pics of the precious Bengal kitties, writing, “This is my cat Lennon x … and this is Wallace x.”

This is my cat Lennon x A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 23, 2015 at 8:25am PDT

…. And this is Wallace x A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 23, 2015 at 8:33am PDT

Since then, Lennon and Wallace have been a frequent presence on her social media accounts. In August of last year, she posted a photo of herself with Wallace, writing, “Chillin with my main man.” She also occasionally shares videos.

Chillin with my main man A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Aug 31, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

Earlier this year, in January, she revealed to a fan that she’d given Lennon to a friend because he “needed a big lovely family to look after him.” However, she recently debuted another kitty, Eve, who has already made several guest appearances on Instagram.

Wallace and Eve by @jamielillywhite ❤ A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Goulding was a cat lady even before she got a cat, though. Back in 2013, Ellen DeGeneres noted that the “Love Me Like You Do” singer posted a lot of random cat pictures she found on the Internet.

“I’m obsessed now. I never thought I was gonna be one of those people who was gonna post photos of a lot of animals, and now I am. I’m Catwoman,” Goulding joked.

She also told Rolling Stone that year that posting photos of cats kept her from revealing too much on Twitter. “I’ve stopped being very outspoken on Twitter. It doesn’t help me, it doesn’t help my mind, and I don’t want to force my views on people,” she explained. “So I just post pictures of cats, that’s my thing — keeping it trivial, keeping it simple.”

Watch the video above to see how Goulding’s cats are just like Us!

