Grimes’ mother is begging Elon Musk to allow her grandchildren into Canada, alleging that the Tesla CEO is “withholding” his three children with the indie artist from seeing their family.

Sandy Garossino — a Canadian newspaper columnist and mom to the 36-year-old “Oblivion” singer (real name Claire Boucher) — reached out to Musk, 36, via the social media platform that the billionaire owns. In a series of posts to X, Garossino urged Musk to allow the three children he shares with Grimes to travel to Canada and see their ailing great-grandmother.

“I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you,” Garossino wrote on Saturday, July 27. “As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

“It was even more troubling to see you and [son X Æ A-Xii] on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week,” Garossino continued. “Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother … I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes.”

Related: Elon Musk and Grimes' Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman […]

“Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances,” she added. “Time is of the essence now.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Elon Musk for comment.

Grimes and Musk share X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus. The pair split in March 2022. Garossino’s pleading is in step with the tumult that surrounds the couple. Grimes raged at Musk last year on X: “Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer” in a since-deleted response to Musk biographer Walter Isaacson.

Musk has 12 children. Six are with his first wife Justine Wilson, three with Neuralink’s Shivon Zillis and three with Grimes. Grimes sued Musk over parental rights in October.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

She has not yet commented on her mother’s plea to the tech entrepreneur. However, she did share that she is “endlessly proud” of Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson.

Musk told conservative commentator Jordan Peterson that Wilson, who is transgender, was “dead — killed by the woke mind virus.” Wilson spoke out against this characterization via Threads and accused Musk of being an absentee father.

“He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she wrote.