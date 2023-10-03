Grimes Sues Ex Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their Children

Grimes is suing former partner Elon Musk over parental rights of their three children.

Grimes, 35, (real name Claire Boucher) filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29 in the Superior Court of Francisco, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly.

While the documents are sealed, a petition to determine parental relationship can be filed to request that a judge identify the legal parents of a child in the state of California. According to the California Courts website, the action is used by parents who are not married. Us has reached out to Grimes and Musk, 52, for comment.

Grimes and Musk share son X AE-A-Xii, 3, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 21 months, and son Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed “Tau,” whose arrival Grimes confirmed last month.

Related: Elon Musk and Grimes' Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman […]

The “Oblivion” singer took to X — formerly known as Twitter, which Musk owns — on September 10 to address a family matter, subtly confirming Techno’s birth in the process.

“Hey I wud prefer not to breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate,” she began, alluding to a since-deleted post in which Grimes accused Musk of not letting her see one of their sons and took aim at Shivon Zilis, with whom Musk welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021.

Grimes continued: “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

Related: Elon Musk's Family Guide: Meet His Children and Their Mothers Elon Musk is a family man! The SpaceX CEO has welcomed many children over the years while in relationships with Justine Wilson, Grimes and Shivon Zilis. The entrepreneur wed Wilson in January 2000, and the former couple went on to welcome son Nevada two years later. The newborn died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 […]

The musician wrapped up the post by mentioning her youngest child. “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is 👽 but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye,” she wrote.

The social media statement came days after Grimes commented on photos of Azure and Strider shared by Walter Isaacson, the author of the biography Elon Musk, which hit shelves on September 12.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes wrote in a since-deleted response to Isaacson’s tweet. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Grimes and Musk began dating in 2018 and have had an unconventional dynamic ever since. In March 2022, Grimes told Vanity Fair that there was “no real word” to describe her relationship with the tech magnate.

Related: Elon Musk’s Most Controversial Moments: Affair Rumors, Kid Drama, More Facing the fallout. Elon Musk found himself at the center of several scandals over the years — which the CEO has preferred to address himself. During an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Podcast” in 2018, Musk shocked listeners when he decided to smoke marijuana amid the interview. The South Africa native’s reaction to the experience […]

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend but we’re very fluid,” she explained. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After the interview was published, Grimes took to twitter that she and Musk had “broken up *again* since the writing of this article.”

In addition to the three children Musk shares with Grimes and the two he shares with Zilis, 37, the SpaceX CEO shares twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, 19, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 17, and son Nevada, who died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome in 2002, with ex-wife Justine Wilson.