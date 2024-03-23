Grimes has appeared to have found love again after ending things with her ex Elon Musk two years ago.

“Beauty and the Beast,” Grimes, 35, whose real name is Claire Boucher, captioned a series of photos via Instagram posted on Thursday, March 21.

The first photo shows the singer facing a man who appears to be EDM artist Anyma, whose real name is Matteo Milleri. In the pic, he softly caresses Grimes’ cheek while they stare into each other’s eyes. The second snap is much more passionate and features the pair kissing while standing against a purple lit backdrop. The final picture is a full body shot that shows the couple standing close to one another while Grimes’ arm rests on his shoulder and she gazes up at him.

While Grimes did not tag Anyma, 35, in the post, he did “like” the pics. The couple has garnered a positive response from fans. “Anyma and grimes the edm couple final boss,” one person wrote in the comments, while another user gushed, “Anyma looks good on her.”

The Canadian musician and Anyma have known each other for a while. The DJ was featured on Grimes’ single, “Welcome to the Opera,” which was released in June 2023. The duo performed a remix of the song earlier this year during the 2024 Zamna Festival in Tulum, Mexico, which was produced by Anyma’s record company, Afterlife.

Both Grimes and Anyma are scheduled to perform at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Grimes revealed that she had ended her relationship with Musk in March 2022. The couple were first linked in May 2018 and share three children: son X AE-A-Xii, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed “Tau.”

Last year, Grimes sued the Telsa CEO over parental rights. The singer filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29 in the Superior Court of Francisco, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly.

Earlier that month, the “Oblivion” singer took to X — formerly known as Twitter, which Musk owns — to seemingly address their situation to the public.

“Hey I wud prefer not to breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate,” Grimes wrote on September 10, alluding to a since-deleted post in which she accused Musk of not letting her see one of their sons. She also took aim at Shivon Zilis, with whom Musk welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021.

“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue,” Grimes continued. “This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

The musician wrapped up the post by mentioning her youngest child. “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is 👽 but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye,” she wrote.

Grimes’ social media statement came days after she commented on photos of Azure and Strider shared by Walter Isaacson, the author of the biography Elon Musk, which hit shelves on September 12.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes said in a since-deleted response to Isaacson’s tweet. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

In addition to the three children Musk shares with Grimes and the two he shares with Zilis, 37, the SpaceX CEO shares twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, 19, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 17, and son Nevada, who sadly died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome in 2002, with ex-wife Justine Wilson.