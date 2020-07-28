Meeting Mother Nature. Chris Hemsworth‘s wife, Elsa Pataky, experienced a dangerous detour after getting stuck in a flooded roadway in Australia.

“I got stuck, yes. Awesome. Oh God, oh God, what am I doing?” the Spanish actress, 44, said in an Instagram Story on Monday, July 27, as she filmed footage of the rising water. “A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross! What two days of rain can do!”

Pataky shares daughter India, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 5, with Hemsworth, 36, and the family relocated to Byron Bay, Australia, in early 2015. In the video, two of the couple’s children appeared and attempted to safely cross the water with the help of personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

“My only option… through the window!!” the Fast and Furious star wrote in another clip posted to her Instagram Story, thanking her friends for coming to her rescue. “What would I do without you guys?”

Earlier this year, Pataky opened up about her family’s decision to leave the Los Angeles lifestyle behind and move back to her husband’s native Australia.

“Even when Chris comes here his brain changes and suddenly it’s like, ‘Oh wow, I don’t need to think about that and we’re not going to talk about work,’ and it’s just so good for peace of mind. There’s something about moving from all of that world to here that gives you another perspective,” the Tidelands actress said in the February 2020 issue of Vogue Australia, noting that her daughter started to feel nervous around photographers in L.A. “I love nature and I love to be outside, and I wanted my kids to have that freedom, so we decided to leave.”

Though she put her own career on pause to raise her children, Pataky admitted that the Thor star’s time in the spotlight had an impact on their family life.

“I feel Hollywood consumes you in such a way that it feels like work all the time,” she said at the time. “I think when you’re in it you don’t even realize but when you get out, it changes everything.”

Hemsworth, for his part, vowed to take a little break from the Hollywood hustle and bustle in June 2019 so that he could spend more time with his family. Nearly a year later, he said he was still searching for the perfect “balance” in his life.

“I’ve spent probably 15 years in what felt like a marathon, a constant workload,” he told GQ Australia in May. “So much of my energy has been geared towards that, and then having kids at the same time, I’ve been constantly trying to find the balance. I’ve really yearned for more stillness and felt a definite need to slow down.”