Pre-wedding jitters? Elvis Duran “can’t wait” for his “big” ceremony with fiancé Alex Carr, even though the nuptials will not be exactly as he first imagined them.

“It’s gonna be the worst day of my life,” the 54-year-old Elvis Duran and the Morning Show host jokes in the new issue of Us Weekly, before turning more serious. “No, it’s gonna be a happy party. That’s what it’s gonna be. To be able to stand up there with Alex and just prove [to] the world. Here’s proof. You’re seeing it. This is my guy. I’m his guy. We’re moving forward together, and we’re married. I said the word ‘married.’ That’s gonna be a weird one to get used to.”

Duran wishes the couple could tie the knot at city hall, but the zookeeper, 38, convinced him to organize a more lavish affair. “He wanted a big wedding for his mom, and he talked me into it. Now I’m into it,” he explains. “Now I’m having fun working with him to plan the wedding. It’s gonna be a big thing.”

The pair are set to exchange vows in September. The Where Do I Begin author and Carr, who got engaged in June 2018, do not have honeymoon plans yet, though they will “do something” to celebrate.

In their day-to-day lives, the twosome are just like any other couple. “We are extremely low-key,” Duran tells Us. “We would prefer to stay home, watch TV, wear our stretchy shorts and T-shirts, and pet the dog.”

The radio host cannot stop gushing about Carr either. “We have lots of different ways that we balance each other,” he reveals. “I’m a city guy, he’s a suburban guy. I’m more of a white-collar guy, he’s more of a blue-collar guy. He can fix things, I break things. I’ve learned so much about animals, conservation, reproduction and saving species. We’ve been on safari together three times. I never would have done that until he came into my life. I try to think, ‘What have I done for him?’ Not really anything as monumental.”

Where Do I Begin will be released this fall.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

