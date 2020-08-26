New chapter. Emilia Clarke is putting her ultra-modern Los Angeles home on the market, nearly four years after moving in.

The Game of Thrones alum, 33, listed the 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom estate for nearly $5 million, according to Variety. The designer home, located in the Venice neighborhood of L.A., covers 2,817 square feet of land. With protective walls and large trees towering over the perimeter, the residential property acts as a relaxing hideaway from the bustling city.

Clarke settled into her Venice home in 2016, purchasing it for $4.64 million. Acclaimed architect Abramson Teiger completed the custom design for the home’s original owners in 2009, adding show-stopping details like 15-foot ceilings and a wall of built-in bookshelves. The master suite features stunning views of 80-year-old olive trees outside, along with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a soaking tub. On the main floor, the living space leads out to a patio and a 30-foot pool beneath a covered veranda.

The Me Before You star’s real estate ventures come one month after she penned a thoughtful note to healthcare workers who helped her recover from her brain aneurysms.

“The memories I will hold dearest, though, are ones that fill me with awe: of the nurses and doctors I knew by name when, in the weeks after my first brain hemorrhage, we watched the passing of time and the passing of patients in the Victor Horsley Ward at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Queen Square, London,” the BAFTA winner wrote in Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, a book edited by Adam Kay. “The nurse who suggested — after everyone else in A&E struggled to find an answer when I was first admitted — that maybe, just maybe I should have a brain scan. She saved my life. … In all those moments, over those three weeks, I was not, not ever, truly alone.”

Clarke first opened up about her health scare in a 2019 essay for The New Yorker, revealing that she suffered two aneurysms while filming Game of Thrones years earlier. Following the emotional disclosure of her life-altering health battle, Clarke thanked her fans for their outpouring of support.

“The response from my story has been overwhelming and deeply and profoundly moving, so thank you so much,” she said in an Instagram video in March 2019. “A million million thank you’s to everyone who has read, shared and sent love for my story, it’s a beautiful thing to behold and I can’t quite believe how many of you this has affected!”