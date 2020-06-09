Emily Giffin Apologizes for Mean Comments About Meghan Markle

Taking responsibility. Emily Giffin is addressing the controversial criticism she made against Meghan Markle last month — and she’s recognizing where she went wrong.

“Well, you know, there’s one thing to have, you know, to in general have legitimate criticisms of people, but that’s a whole other thing,” the Something Borrowed author, 48, told the Associated Press in a recent interview. “My comments were not legitimate. They were just mean, so that’s sort of two separate things. I mean, I do think it’s OK that there’s this whole idea of is it ever OK to criticize one another? You know, as women or as people, like, should we just never get to criticize?”

Giffin added, “I think we can go too far with that. I don’t think we need to treat each other with kid gloves. Women treat each other as women with kid gloves, especially when criticized. Criticism is legitimate. But just that wasn’t the case with these comments.”

Giffin told the outlet that she aims “to be more careful about the impact of my words” moving forward. She also noted how she is “going to do better.”

Early last month, the Lies That Bind author came under fire for her heavy criticism of Markle, 38, on her son Archie’s 1st birthday. Giffin posted several statements about the Suits alum to her Instagram Stories, including a text exchange where she referred to Markle as “unmaternal” and “such a phony.” She even told Markle to “go away” while sharing a screengrab of the Los Angeles native’s birthday video to Archie, during which Prince Harry filmed her reading to their son.

Giffin issued an apology for her actions later that day. “I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends,” she wrote via Instagram on May 6. “Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and [Prince] Harry wed.”

The All We Ever Wanted author continued, “To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her.”