Emma Kenney is all grown up! The actress, who got her big break at 12 years old as Debbie Gallagher in Shameless, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not have known about her — including her biggest fears, favorite meal and first-ever big splurge. Read on to learn more about the 21-year-old Conners star.

1. Painting has been a really good outlet for me recently. I just mix colors together onto a canvas of abstractions.

2. I don’t have my driver’s license — or permit. I’m from New York!

3. I am a proud dog mom to four rescues. They are my pride and joy.

4. I love the rain more than anything.

5. I have never been on a single tropical vacation — ever!

6. I was on the junior varsity tennis team in high school.

7. If I wasn’t an actor, I would probably be a veterinarian.

8. I love sharks. I’m fascinated by them.

9. My biggest fear is drowning.

10. Reality TV and documentaries are the way to my heart.

11. I am more of a homebody than a world traveler.

12. I wish I could live outside.

13. People have described me as someone who is “very opinionated, yet not opinionated at all” — whatever that means!

14. I can fall asleep anywhere, anytime — except for my bed at nighttime when I have to wake up early.

15. I usually start craving my morning coffee around 9 p.m.

16. I have never broken any bones.

17. I could literally eat macaroni and cheese every day for the rest of my life — and would be content about it.

18. I hate fruit. It’s the texture for me.

19. I drink a lot of water.

20. Chicago is my favorite city in the whole wide world.

21. I’m learning American Sign Language.

22. I absolutely love music and making playlists.

23. When I was 10, I bought a Louis Vuitton bag with one of my first paychecks and lost it. Have never seen it since.

24. I get motion sickness in cars.

25. I am really quick with numbers and mental math.

The Conners airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.