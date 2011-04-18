Emma Roberts’ Guilty Pleasure? Us Weekly!

— How does Emma Roberts keep up with the latest news in Hollywood? The Scream 4 actress, 20, relies on her "guilty pleasure" — Us Weekly! Also on Roberts' reading list? The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. [Teen Vogue]

— Katy Perry, 26, has extended her California Dreams tour. The new dates include stops in San Antonio, New Orleans and Omaha (among others). [Perez Hilton]

— Tennis pro Serena Williams got some R&R in Miami on Saturday. The 29-year-old athlete, who donned a pink bikini top, even got a pedicure on the beach! "Foot massage on the beach? Relaxing," she tweeted. "Love it!" [Just Jared]

— Forget about The Hills — Audrina Patridge says her self-titled VH1 show is less staged than the MTV series that made her a star. "I didn't want to create scenes," the 25-year-old says. "I wanted it to work like, 'Here's what's going on, let's bring the cameras and film and see what happens' — and that's what it was." [OMG!]

— Seinfeld alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 50, is set to star in Veep, a new comedy series by HBO. The actress will play a former senator and newly elected Vice President who discovers that the job entails much more than she bargained for. The show also features Arrested Development's Tony Hale and My Girl's Anna Chlumsky. [Huffington Post]

