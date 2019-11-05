



As she nears her 30th birthday in April 2020, Watson reflected on the societal pressures women face when approaching the supposed milestone age.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal,'” the Harry Potter alum told British Vogue. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.’”

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star went on, adding, “I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career … There’s just an incredible amount of anxiety.”

Being one of the most recognizable women in Hollywood has made dating a little challenging, as Watson previously told Glamour in 2012. “Anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend,” the Brown University graduate teased.

Throughout her career, Watson has been romantically linked to Prince Harry, former Glee star Chord Overstreet, and most recently, was seen kissing tech CEO Brendan Wallace in October 2018.

Despite confessing she had “all these ideas” about what her life would look like at 30 years old, Watson admitted to British Vogue that she won’t be settling down anytime soon.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she continued. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

The revealing interview coincides with the next step in Watson’s career: playing Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Little Women adaptation. Though her character’s dream of being a wife and mother may not seem empowering to some, Watson argues that Meg’s is a feminist decision.

“Meg says, ‘You know, I love him and I’m really happy and this is what I want,” Watson said. “’And just because my dreams are different from yours, it doesn’t mean they’re unimportant.'”