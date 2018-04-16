Sometimes, change is a good thing. Emma Watson is unlike anyone Chord Overstreet has ever dated, but that’s been a great thing thus far, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Chord is intrigued by Emma,” the insider says. “Chord historically hasn’t dated someone like Emma. This is a huge and positive change for him.”

Us broke the news on March 19 that Overstreet, 29, and Watson, 28, had been dating. “They’ve been dating for longer than people think – about two months,” a source told Us at the time. “All of Chord’s friends have known, but he doesn’t talk openly about her.”

The couple were first spotted together while leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on March 4. Days later, the Harry Potter actress and the Glee alum were photographed holding hands while out in Los Angeles on March 8. They also attended a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert in L.A. in February.

Overstreet was previously linked to Rumer Willis, Emma Roberts, Lily Collins, Ashley Benson and Brooke Butler. Meanwhile, Us exclusively reported in November 2017 that Watson had split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, William “Mack” Knight.

The Beauty and the Beast star explained why she’s always been private about her relationships in a February 2017 interview with Vanity Fair. “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” Watson said at the time. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film production and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!