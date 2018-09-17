Still going strong! Stranger Things’ on and offscreen couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer stayed by each other’s sides during pre-Emmy parties over the weekend.

The twosome, who have been dating for a year and a half, were first spotted holding hands on the carpet for The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA party on Friday, September 14, in Beverly Hills.

The following evening, Heaton, 24, and Dyer, 21, were seen “holding each other” at Entertainment Weekly‘s pre-Emmy bash sponsored by Fiji on Saturday, September 15, an onlooker told Us Weekly. The actor was also spotted rubbing the actress’ back. The duo were “not hiding their PDA,” per the onlooker.

Us confirmed in January 2017 that the costars are dating after they were seen together at LAX. The pair were later spotted packing on the PDA in London in November 2017 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Fashion Awards that December.

Dyer finally opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their relationship in January, admitting that there were “pros and cons” to working alongside a boyfriend.

“He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” she joked on the red carpet of the 2018 SAG Awards. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with. … It’s a lot of fun, truly.”

Stranger Things is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2018 Emmys. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are also up for awards for their roles as Eleven and Chief Hopper, respectively.

The Emmys air on NBC Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

