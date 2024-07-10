KTLA journalist Sam Rubin’s cause of death has been revealed two months after the beloved entertainment reporter died at 64.

Rubin died of “ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease (lethal heartbeat due to lack of blood and oxygen flowing to the heart),” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday, July 9. “The manner of death is natural.”

According to the medical examiner’s office, Rubin arrived at a local hospital complaining of stomach pains on May 10. He was pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m. local time.

Rubin’s death was announced by KTLA, where he had worked since 1991.

“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin,” the network wrote via X. “Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him.”

The post concluded, “Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”

KTLA’s Frank Buckley went live on air to break the news of Rubin’s death, which he called “shocking” and “hard to comprehend.”

“Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken,” Buckley said. “Quite simply, Sam was KTLA.”

Buckley was overwhelmed as he discussed Rubin’s “laugh, his charm, his caring personality.”

Colleagues and celebrities paid tribute to Rubin following the news of his death in May.

“I am numb and shocked at the news of my friend Sam Rubin passing,” Heroes actor Greg Grunberg wrote via X. “He cared about everyone that he met and always took the time to smile and ask about family and was the best at what he did. I can’t believe this news. So devastating and sad. Thinking about his beautiful family.”

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig wrote via X, “I truly loved Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best. I can’t quite process him being gone. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. Love you, pal.”

Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and four children.