Sam Rubin, an indelible figure in the world of entertainment journalism for decades, has died at the age of 64.

Rubin’s death was announced by KTLA, where he had worked since 1991, on Friday, May 10.

“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin,” the network wrote via X. “Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him.”

The post concluded, “Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time.”

According to TMZ, Rubin suffered a heart attack at his home on Friday morning where he went into full cardiac arrest. He was reportedly rushed via ambulance to UCLA West Valley Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

KTLA’s Frank Buckley went live on air to break the news of Rubin’s death, which he called “shocking” and “hard to comprehend.”

“Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken,” Buckley said. “Quite simply, Sam was KTLA.”

Buckley became overwhelmed with emotion in discussing Rubin’s “laugh, his charm, his caring personality.”

Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and four children.

Rubin served as the entertainment reporter for the KTLA Morning News and became known for his red carpet coverage of major awards shows and events, including his hosting duties on Live From the Academy Awards.

After news of his death broke, reactions began pouring in from Rubin’s colleagues and other members of the entertainment community.

“I am numb and shocked at the news of my friend Sam Rubin passing,” actor Greg Grunberg wrote via X. “He cared about everyone that he met and always took the time to smile and ask about family and was the best at what he did. I can’t believe this news. So devastating and sad. Thinking about his beautiful family.”

Jerry O’Connell shared via X, “Sam Rubin was a LEGEND. Rest In Peace KING.”

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig said he was “devastated” by the news.

“I truly loved Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general,” Feig wrote via X. “He was the best. I can’t quite process him being gone. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. Love you, pal.”