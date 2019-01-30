Oh, baby! Eric Decker thanked his fan club for their flirtatious and equally hilarious comments on a nearly naked Instagram snapshot that his wife, Jessie James Decker, posted of him.

The former NFL star, 31, sat down with Us Weekly exclusively and read out his favorite messages. Decker’s devotees didn’t shy away from praising his perfectly fit physique, which he flaunted while relaxing during a Mexico getaway with the country singer, 30, in December 2018.

“I saw her with her phone ‘cause she snapped photos and I thought she was taking, like, you know, a little personal image,” the New England Patriots alum recalled. “But I guess I don’t care. It looked good so I’m not gonna be mad at her.”

Watch the video above to hear the athlete read the best comments and to find out if he plans on getting back at the cookbook author!

