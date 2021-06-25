Erika Jayne Accused of Using Glam to Hide Assets in Bankruptcy Case

Erika Jayne’s legal woes are far from over. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been accused of refusing to submit “key financial documents” related to her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed a motion on Wednesday, June 23, for Erika’s accountant, Michael Ullman, to give the court bank statements, receipts, pay stubs and records of his communication with the Bravo star’s divorce lawyer, Larry Ginsburg.

“Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies,” the paperwork reads. “As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago.”

Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, was previously accused of giving Erika $20 million for her various businesses. In Wednesday’s motion, she is accused of using Pretty Mess Inc. and her other companies to hide assets.

“At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet this sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from the [Girardi Keese] to Erika,” the doc reds. “Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant [sic] with someone hiding assets.”

The former couple have been in the news since November 2020 when Erika filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage. While it seemed abrupt for fans, she revealed during Wednesday’s episode of RHOBH that she pre-planned the split 30 days before she moved out of the house without telling Tom.

“I struggled for a long time knowing that I had to leave. But once I made my decision, I spent a good 30 days closing out certain parts of my life. … I cried every day,” Erika, who moved in a rental home, told Bravo cameras. This was the end to a massive part of my life and stepping into basically a void.”

When asked what Tom’s reaction was to the split, she revealed she hasn’t seen or spoken to him since she dropped him off at work on Election Day. “I think that he’s probably just like, ‘F—k it. She’s on her own then. She left me. F—k her. You want to be big time? You want to go out on your own? F—king go.’ That’s what I’m guessing,” she said.

News broke in December 2020 that there was a class action lawsuit filed against Tom and Erika accusing the pair of embezzling money from plane crash victims and faking their split. The former lawyer, who testified in court last year that he has “no money” left, was subsequently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. After a judge named his brother, Robert, his temporary conservator, Tom told the court that he objected to the conservatorship. During a June 9 hearing, the judge ruled that Robert will take over decisions about Tom’s health, healthcare, daily dealings, estate and finances.

Erika, for her part, has yet to comment on Tom’s health issues. In promos for upcoming episodes of RHOBH, she claimed only her spouse knows the truth about the lawsuits and allegations against him.

Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for Erika regarding the claims in Wednesday’s filing.