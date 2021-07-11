Fifty and fabulous! To ring in her milestone birthday, Erika Jayne posted a throwback snap from her childhood on her Instagram.

Captioning the pic of a blue-eyed baby Erika wearing a white frock, the 50-year-old Real Housewives reality star wrote, “Welp, Im 50! 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈😱😹😹.”

Several other RH cast members chimed in, commenting their best birthday wishes for the Broadway alum, including Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey and Lisa Rinna. For her part, Rinna commented, “Happy 50th Birthday Thelma! 🎂🍰🧁🎉🥳🎈🎊🎁😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The Pretty Mess author previously had a mellow party with a small group of friends on Wednesday, July 7 to celebrate the occasion.

“Erika had an intimate birthday celebration last night with her close friends at one of their homes,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was kept low-key.”

The insider dished that the “XXPEN$IVE” singer was “in a good mood, surrounded by those who cheer her up the most.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s publicist, Jack Ketsoyan, shared videos of the festivities via Instagram Story, and the Bravo personality was seen clapping in a room chock full of balloons as she checked out her massive crown-shaped vanilla cake.

A second snap on the publicist’s Story revealed that the singer’s cake resembled a French mille-feuille and was decorated with flowers, seashells, macarons and a heart that read “Happy Birthday Erika” on its surface.

The insider told Us at the time that Erika was “surprised by the birthday cake” and “loved” the intimate party amid her ongoing legal battle.

The reality star filed for divorce from attorney Tom Girardi in November 2020 before the pair were accused of faking their split in order to protect their assets. A class-action lawsuit was then filed by Edelson PC, which alleged the married couple embezzled settlement funds that were intended for victims of a 2018 plane crash.

A judge ruled on Tuesday, July 6 that Girardi’s former clients Joe Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathy Ruigomez can pursue a collections lawsuit against the RHOBH star, according to court documents obtained by Us. They are able to collect the $11 million they are owed from the 82-year-old attorney based on prior litigation from 2020.

In Wednesday’s RHOBH episode, the reality personality opened up about the court case. “What’s being said is just, I mean, it’s insane,” she told Rinna in one scene. Elsewhere in the episode, the “Roller Coaster” singer nearly broke down in tears as she told Richards, “I mean, I could have never predicted this f–king s–t.”