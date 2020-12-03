Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic Tweet in Wake of Divorce Lawsuit Drama

Unbothered? Erika Jayne broke her silence after she and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, were hit with fraud and embezzlement allegations in a new lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, posted a photo via Twitter on Wednesday, December 2, of herself looking serious as she posed in a chic black dress. “High drama,” she captioned the post.

The cryptic message comes hours after the class action firm Edelson PC filed federal court documents against Jayne and Girardi, 81. The pair are accused of embezzling settlement funds that were supposed to help the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which crashed and killed all 189 people on board in 2018.

The estranged couple “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds,” according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Jayne and the attorney are also accused of faking their split to protect their finances.

“While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” the documents alleged.

The lawsuit also claimed that Girardi’s “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife” was the reason Jayne filed for divorce.

The Bravo personality announced her split from Girardi, whom she married in 1999, on November 3. She filed the same day, citing irreconcilable differences.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Jayne said in a statement to Us at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Later that month, the “Pretty Mess” singer also requested spousal support and for Girardi to pay her attorney’s fees. The reality star additionally asked the court to block her estranged husband from seeking spousal support from her.

Jayne was previously married to Thomas Zizzo from 1991 to 1996. The former couple share son Tommy, 29.